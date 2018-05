Media playback is unsupported on your device Find out why the vultures are being killed

Vulture numbers are under threat from poachers who are poisoning rhinos and elephants in southern Africa, wildlife experts have warned.

Vultures are not one of natures most glamorous creatures as they feed on the dead carcasses of other animals. But they play a vital role in the wild.

Now poachers are killing them to try and cover up their illegal activities. Martin's report has some images you may find upsetting.