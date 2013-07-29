David Weir closes Anniversary Games with mile win

Image caption David Weir with his family

Wheelchair racing star David Weir has closed the Anniversary Games in London with victory in the T54 mile on Sunday.

The 'Weirwolf', who won four golds at London 2012, set a new world record of three minutes and 16.40 seconds.

Image caption Alan Oliveira, Jonnie Peacock and Richard Browne in the T43/44 100m race

Two world records were set in the joint category T43/44 100m race. Brazil's Alan Oliveira won in a new T43 record of 10.57 seconds. USA's Richard Browne set a new T44 record of 10.75 seconds.

Jonnie Peacock had to settle for third in a new British record, 10.84 seconds.

There was success for other Paralympic champions on the third and final day of the Anniversary Games.

Wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft triumphed in her T33/34 100m race, Richard Whitehead won the T42 200m, and Aled Davies came top in the F42 shot put.

