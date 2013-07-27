Day in pictures - 27 July 2013
Take a look at Newsround's gallery of the best pictures of the day on 27 July 2013.
British diver Tom Daley competes in the preliminary round of the men's 10m platform at the Fina World Championships in Barcelona, Spain.
This artwork by Banksy, No Ball Games, has been removed from a street in north London and will be sold for charity next year.
Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain whizzes past track officials during practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix near Budapest.
North Korean soldiers film during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Korean War truce.
Traditional kites fly in the sky during Bali Kite Festival in Indonesia. The event is a religious festival done to send a message to Hindu Gods asking for good harvests and crops.