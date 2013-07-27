Day in pictures - 27 July 2013

  • 27 July 2013

Take a look at Newsround's gallery of the best pictures of the day on 27 July 2013.

  • Tom Daley

    British diver Tom Daley competes in the preliminary round of the men's 10m platform at the Fina World Championships in Barcelona, Spain.

  • Banksy artwork

    This artwork by Banksy, No Ball Games, has been removed from a street in north London and will be sold for charity next year.

  • Fernando Alonso

    Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain whizzes past track officials during practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix near Budapest.

  • North Korean soldiers

    North Korean soldiers film during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Korean War truce.

  • Bali Kite Festival

    Traditional kites fly in the sky during Bali Kite Festival in Indonesia. The event is a religious festival done to send a message to Hindu Gods asking for good harvests and crops.