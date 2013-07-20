Day in pictures - 20 July 2013
Have a look at Newsround's gallery of the best pictures of the day on 20 July 2013.
-
Germany's Kyra Felssner competes in the technical solo technique preliminary round of the synchronised swimming competition at the Fina World Championships in Barcelona, Spain.
-
It's the 40th anniversary of kung fu star Bruce Lee's death. Chinese actor Mei Zhiyong performs in front of a bronze statue of Bruce Lee in Hong Kong, where a new exhibition of the the late star's life has just opened.
-
A rocket carrying three satellites blasts off in Shanxi province in China.
-
A fan of golfer Tiger Woods wears a tiger skin onesie on day three of the Open Championship at Muirfield in Scotland.
-
Tourists take photos at Checheng railway station during the Nantou Train Festival in Taichung, Taiwan. The popular summer event mixes retro trains with colorful cartoon characters.
-
An school child in India walks through a waterlogged street during a heavy rainfall in New Delhi. The monsoon season runs from June to September.