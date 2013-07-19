Unicef machine turns sweat into drinking water!

Would you ever drink your sweat - or even someone else's?

Well, this new machine from Sweden takes the sweat from your clothes and turns it into drinkable water!

The device spins and heats your clothes to remove the sweat, and then passes the vapour through a special filter to leave only the water particles.

Since the launch on Monday, its creators say more than 1,000 people have "drunk other's sweat". They claim the water is cleaner than tap water!

The sweat machine was built for charity Unicef, to promote a campaign highlighting that 780 million people in the world don't have access to clean water.