Tributes to Glee's Finn Hudson actor Cory Monteith

Celebrities and colleagues have being paying tribute to Glee star Cory Monteith who died at the weekend.

The 31-year-old actor, who played Finn Hudson in the award-winning comedy drama, was found dead at a Hotel in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday.

A statement from Fox, the TV network behind Glee, said that Cory was "an exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person".

"He was a true joy to work with and we will all miss him tremendously."

Stars have being paying tribute on social networking sites like Twitter.

Rihanna tweeted: "Cory Monteith, may your spirit be at peace, and may you fly with the angels... Heartbreaking, my prayers are with all of his loved ones!"

Taylor Swift, actress Mia Farrow and Neil Patrick Harris who appeared on Glee also wrote tributes.

Cory's girlfriend - who also plays Finn Hudson's girlfriend in the show - has not made a public comment; her spokesman said she needed 'privacy during this devastating time'.