Today in pictures: 12th July 2013
Yvette Dardenne poses at her tin box museum in Grand Hallet, Belgium. The museum holds more than 56,700 tin boxes.
Malala Yousafzai meets The Secretary General Ban Ki-moon before her speech at The United Nations headquarters in New York. During her speech Malala called for free education for all children.
A young Tibetan Buddhist monk yawns as a senior monk meditates during a talk by their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Gurupura, India.
Terry Hutt holds royal souvenirs and a congratulatory sign outside St. Mary's in London - the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge plans to give birth.
Final adjustments are made to wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Madame Tussauds, London, after they were moved to a summer garden setting.
Muslims attend a mass prayer session during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad.
A newly-born panda cub in an incubator at Taipei Zoo in Taipei. The public will have to wait three months to catch a glimpse of the first panda born in Taiwan.
Thousands of mourners attend the military funeral of Lee Rigby who was was attacked and killed in London in May.
People watch runners from their balconies during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, Spain.
England's Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook walk out to bat during day three of the First Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge.