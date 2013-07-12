Today in pictures: 12th July 2013

  • Yvette Dardenne poses at her tin box museum

    Yvette Dardenne poses at her tin box museum in Grand Hallet, Belgium. The museum holds more than 56,700 tin boxes.

  • Malala Yousafzai meets The Secretary General Ban Ki-moon

    Malala Yousafzai meets The Secretary General Ban Ki-moon before her speech at The United Nations headquarters in New York. During her speech Malala called for free education for all children.

  • A young Tibetan Buddhist monk yawns

    A young Tibetan Buddhist monk yawns as a senior monk meditates during a talk by their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Gurupura, India.

  • Terry Hutt with his royal souvenirs and a congratulatory sign

    Terry Hutt holds royal souvenirs and a congratulatory sign outside St. Mary's in London - the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge plans to give birth.

  • wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

    Final adjustments are made to wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Madame Tussauds, London, after they were moved to a summer garden setting.

  • Muslim prayers at a mosque

    Muslims attend a mass prayer session during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad.

  • A newly-born panda cub

    A newly-born panda cub in an incubator at Taipei Zoo in Taipei. The public will have to wait three months to catch a glimpse of the first panda born in Taiwan.

  • funeral of Lee Rigby

    Thousands of mourners attend the military funeral of Lee Rigby who was was attacked and killed in London in May.

  • People watching runners from their balconies

    People watch runners from their balconies during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, Spain.

  • England batsman Kevin Pietersen

    England's Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook walk out to bat during day three of the First Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge.