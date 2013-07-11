Why we're in a 'Golden Age' of dino discovery

We are in a 'Golden Age' of dinosaur discovery with more fossil finds and dino scientists than ever before.

There has been an explosion in the rate of dinosaur discoveries in the last 30 years largely because scientists in China have become interested in fossil finding.

Scientists can also learn more from what they find using computer modelling, x-ray machines and microscopes they are now able to know more about how dinosaurs lived and even what they looked like.

Martin has been to investigate why this is the best time ever for finding out about these prehistoric beasts.