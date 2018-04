Media playback is unsupported on your device Meet the rollercoaster superfans!

A retired couple have spent £60,000 riding some of the biggest and fastest rollercoasters in Europe and America.

Dennis and Sylvia from Cornwall in the south-west of England have travelled on their favourite ride, Nemesis at Alton Towers, 3,700 times in the last 20 years.

The 65 and 73-year-old have have also been to 40 amusement parks in America to ride on rollercoasters there too.

Check out the Ricky's report to see the them in action!