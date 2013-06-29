Taliban talks 10 years overdue, says British General

The most senior British general in Afghanistan says recent violence there could have been avoided if Britain and America had done a deal with the Taliban ten years ago.

General Nick Carter says the terrorist group, who ran the country before it was invaded in 2002, were weaker then and more likely to agree to a peace deal.

His comments have come as efforts to get the Taliban involved in talks about Afghanistan's future continue to fail and violence in the country continues.

Around 8,000 British troops are still serving in Afghanistan.