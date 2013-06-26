Peek at One Direction's new 3D movie

Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch the One Direction trailer, footage from Sony Pictures/Syco

One Direction fans, the wait is nearly over.

The band have released a sneaky trailer for their brand new 3D movie.

The film, which is called One Direction: This Is Us, is packed full of interviews, live concert footage and a brand new song - called Best Song Ever.

The trailer shows the boys' family lives, including Zayn buying his mum the house of her dreams.

And it wouldn't be complete without Simon Cowell, who's also one of the film's producers, making an appearance!

The film is due at UK cinema screens on 29 August 2013.