What's your favourite animal and why?

Do you like big cats like lions, tigers or leopards?

Maybe your fave animal lives in the sea?

Or perhaps your chosen animal is a pet?

Your favourite animals

"My favourite animal is a dog. I have two."

Lily, Windsor, England

"My favourite animal is a giraffe because they are yellow which is a bright, fun colour and they have really long tongues."

Sophie, Surrey, England.

"My favourite animal is a cat! I have one white Persian cat of my own and may get two more for my birthday."

Ela, Doha, Qatar

"Mine's a dog because they are so cute and cuddly."

Kian, Dundee, Scotland

"A dolphin because they are adorable. Who can resist those eyes?"

Fawziya, Burnley, England

"My favourite wild animal would be a monkey but my favourite pet is a dog."

Emily-Mae, Alicante, Spain

"My favourite animal is a fox because it's clever like me!!!"

Shalin, London, England

"My favourite animal is a dolphin because I like the colour, it's cute and I love the way it moves."

Shanique, Brixton, England

"My favourite animals are cats. They are cute and when I'm older I'm going to open a cat sanctuary."

Amina, Denbigh, Wales

"My favourite animal is a hamster. I absolutely love them! They are adorable but also quite clever. People don't really notice hamsters but they are amazing creatures."

Tas, London, England

"My favourite animals have to be dogs and rabbits because they are nice company and nice to play with. Not because of the way they look."

Emilija, Scotland

"I hate bees and wasps. Dogs, cats, hamsters and guinea pigs are cuddly."

Caleb Ben Lambert, Bristol, England

"I like owls because they're smart like me."

Amy, Plymouth, England

"I love cats because I have one of my own and they're so cute and silky. I also love whales because when I went to America I saw one being born!"

Ela, Hounslow, England

"My favourite animal is an African hunting dog because I like the way they hunt in packs, awesome."

Adam, The Wirral, England

"My favourite animal is a tiger because they can roar almost as loudly as me."

Mujtaba, Banbury, England

"My favourite animal is a monkey because they climb like me but my favourite pet is a cat."

Aaliyah, Lisbon, Portugal

