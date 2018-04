She's famous for being the star of hit CBBC show Tracy Beaker but have you ever wanted to find out more about Dani Harmer?

Since appearing on Strictly Come Dancing last year, Dani has been back on our screens in CBBC show Dani's Castle.

Newsround is speaking to Dani on Tuesday and we want your questions to ask her.

Thanks for your questions. We'll try and ask as many as possible and keep watching Newsround to see the interview.