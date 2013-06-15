Google launch balloons into space

Media playback is unsupported on your device Google launch balloons into near space

Google is launching balloons into near space.

The web giant hope the balloons will help to provide better internet access to people living in remote areas.

Each balloon will be attached with a special gadget which will beam off a 3G internet signal.

About 30 of the superpressure balloons are being launched from New Zealand from where they will drift around the world on a controlled path.

They hope that in the future the balloons will be able to be diverted to disaster-hit areas to aid rescue efforts in situations where ground communication equipment has been damaged.