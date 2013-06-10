Rafael Nadal wins record EIGHTH French Open Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open - and become the first man to win the same Grand Slam singles tournament eight times!

He beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in straight sets 6-3 6-2 6-3 at Sunday's final in Paris.

"I'm very happy, very emotional," he said. "It's a very important victory for me."

It's a winning comeback for Nadal, after he was sidelined by a serious knee injury for almost eight months.

Nadal added: "I never like to compare years, but it's true that this year means something very special for me."

The final was briefly interrupted by a protester running onto court with a lit flare, but he was quickly stopped by security.

He had been demonstrating against France's same-sex marriage law.