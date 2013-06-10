Rafael Nadal wins record EIGHTH French Open Grand Slam
Rafael Nadal has won the French Open - and become the first man to win the same Grand Slam singles tournament eight times!
He beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in straight sets 6-3 6-2 6-3 at Sunday's final in Paris.
"I'm very happy, very emotional," he said. "It's a very important victory for me."
It's a winning comeback for Nadal, after he was sidelined by a serious knee injury for almost eight months.
Nadal added: "I never like to compare years, but it's true that this year means something very special for me."
The final was briefly interrupted by a protester running onto court with a lit flare, but he was quickly stopped by security.
He had been demonstrating against France's same-sex marriage law.