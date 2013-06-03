Blue Peter - You Decide judges revealed

The three judges who will help in the search to find the next Blue Peter presenter in brand new CBBC show You Decide, have been announced.

Myleene Klass, Eamonn Holmes and Cel Spellman will take on the top jobs.

The series will follow ten presenting hopefuls as they compete a series of tricky challenges.

One of them will ultimately be crowned the third, brand new presenter of Blue Peter, alongside Helen Skelton and Barney Harwood.

The series, which starts in late June, will be hosted by CBBC duo Dick and Dom.

Elimination

The judges will be watching the Blue Peter hopefuls carefully to select which ones make it through the elimination stages to bag one of three spots in the final.

But they won't choose the ultimate winner - for the first time in the history of the world's longest-running children's TV show, the final decision will be in the hands of you, the CBBC viewers.

Newsround takes a look at the panel:

Eamonn Holmes

TV presenter Eamonn has been on our screens for many years in programmes such as the National Lottery and This Morning.

Eamonn said: "Being asked to sit on the judging panel has been a tremendous honour but it brings with it a tremendous responsibility.

"Any one of the final 10 is good enough for the job - but we're looking for better than good."

Myleene Klass

As well as being a presenter and performer in her own right, Myleene knows how it feels to go through a similar selection process after taking part in reality TV singing contest, Popstars.

Myleene said: "It's a huge privilege to be involved in selecting the next Blue Peter presenter. It's a difficult task that weighs heavy on my shoulders!

"Everyone remembers the Blue Peter presenter they grew up with and I want to make sure I choose someone who will inspire the next generation - and they should be handy with the sticky-backed plastic too!"

Cel Spellman

The CBBC favourite and regular on Friday Download, and sometimes MOTD Kickabout too, is the third judge to make the panel.

Cel said: "It's such an honour to be part of this new programme and to be involved in choosing the new Blue Peter presenter.

"Blue Peter is fun, informative and clever and to be a part of it is a real privilege. I can't wait to get started."