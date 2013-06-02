Matt Smith's Doctor Who career in pictures

  • 2 June 2013

We take a look back at Matt Smith's time as the Time Lord, as the actor announces he's leaving the show at the end of 2013.

  • David Tennant and Matt Smith

    Matt Smith replaced David Tennant to become the 11th Doctor in the show's history. He's youngest actor to play the role - he was 26 years old when his casting was announced in 2009.

  • Matt Smith's Doctor after regenerating

    Yes, you've got hands! Here's Matt after regenerating as the Time Lord. He made his first appearance on New Year's Day 2010 in The End of Time Part Two.

  • Matt Smith's Doctor playing football

    Believe it or not, Matt nearly didn't become an actor. When he was younger, he was on track to become a footballer. As he a teenager he played for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest - until a back injury forced him out of the game.

  • Matt Smith's Doctor and Daleks

    During his four years as the Doctor, Matt has fought baddies such as the Cybermen, Weeping Angels and - of course - the Daleks!

  • Matt Smith on the set of the 2011 Christmas special

    Matt has made bow ties and tweed jackets cool - and in 2011 he became the first actor to be nominated for a Bafta award for playing the Doctor!

  • Matt Smith with his former co-stars Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill

    Matt's Doctor shares a laugh with his former sidekicks Amy Pond (played by Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) in New York.

  • Matt Smith's Doctor and his current companion Clara Oswald

    Here's Matt with his latest companion Clara Oswald (played by Jenna-Louise Coleman) in the 2012 Christmas special The Snowmen.

  • Matt Smith's Doctor with a young Amy Pond

    Some fans will remember Matt for eating the unusual combo of fish fingers and custard! It happened in the series five opener when the Doctor met a young Amy Pond.

  • Matt Smith with his 50th anniversary stamp

    Matt will appear in the Doctor Who 50th anniversary celebratory episode, due on TV in November, before his "spectacular exit" in this year's Christmas special.