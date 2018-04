Media playback is unsupported on your device Greg Rutherford chats to Leah

Greg Rutherford was one of the stars of the show at London 2012 - but what's he been up to since?

The gold medallist long jumper and star of 'super Saturday' is competing in Manchester this weekend.

He'll be one of the big names at the Great CityGames, where he'll be jumping on the streets of the city.

But before he did, he chatted to Leah about what to expect, and returning to the Olympic stadium to compete later this year.