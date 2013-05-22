Wildlife charity says YOU can help

Media playback is unsupported on your device Rosslyn Colderly from Lancashire Wildlife Trust speaks to Ricky

The first big joint stocktake of animals and insects in the UK, has found that one in ten creatures could disappear.

The organisations involved have listed a number of reasons for this, such as the weather and changing habitats.

The hedgehog is one of the animals that is most at risk, their numbers have dropped by a third since 2000.

Rosslyn Colderly from Lancashire Wildlife Trust explains why this has happened and she tells Ricky that everyone can help their local wildlife flourish.

