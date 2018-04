Media playback is unsupported on your device See Martin's report.

How would you feel if you were surrounded by robots?

What if they were just like us?

Well, a British company is trying to make robots more human than ever before, using facial expressions and body language.

The new robots look at you and talk just like a real person and even sing.

The designers say the more like humans they are the more people like using them.

Martin's been checking them out.