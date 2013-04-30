Massive jigsaw crashes down after 200 hours of work

Media playback is unsupported on your device See the moment it crashes to the floor.

A man who spent more than 200 hours making a giant jigsaw was heartbroken when it fell on the floor and broke.

Dave Evans assembled a 40 thousand piece puzzle of a montage of images from the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

It had been resting at an angle on a frame in his workshop, when it fell on to the floor and broke.

He now has less than a week to put it back together so it can go on display at Sandringham next month.

Watch the moment it crashed to the floor.