Massive jigsaw crashes down after 200 hours of work
A man who spent more than 200 hours making a giant jigsaw was heartbroken when it fell on the floor and broke.
Dave Evans assembled a 40 thousand piece puzzle of a montage of images from the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.
It had been resting at an angle on a frame in his workshop, when it fell on to the floor and broke.
He now has less than a week to put it back together so it can go on display at Sandringham next month.
Watch the moment it crashed to the floor.