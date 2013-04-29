Extreme kayakers take on molten lava
Take a look at these pics of extreme kayakers who're paddling through molten lava from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii
Pedro, from Brazil, was part of the extreme kayaking team who were on an expedition to explore some of the remote parts of Hawaii.
The daring team paddled within one foot of the molten lava as part of an adventure series they're making, called 'Kaiak'.
'Sea water would burn your hand if you put it in there', explained one of the team members.
The lava, which can reach temperatures of 1000 degrees Celsius, was so hot it melted their paddles!
Molten lava spews down the side of the Kilauea in Hawaii.
They had to brave scorching water temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius!
The daredevils said that one of the biggest dangers was the toxic steam produced when the lava comes into contact with the water: 'You could hear the sound of the lava hissing as it hit the ocean. It was out of this world,' said Ben.