Extreme kayakers take on molten lava

  • 29 April 2013

Take a look at these pics of extreme kayakers who're paddling through molten lava from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

  • Lava

    Pedro, from Brazil, was part of the extreme kayaking team who were on an expedition to explore some of the remote parts of Hawaii.

  • Lava

    The daring team paddled within one foot of the molten lava as part of an adventure series they're making, called 'Kaiak'.

  • Lava

    'Sea water would burn your hand if you put it in there', explained one of the team members.

  • Lava

    The lava, which can reach temperatures of 1000 degrees Celsius, was so hot it melted their paddles!

  • Lava

    Molten lava spews down the side of the Kilauea in Hawaii.

  • Lava

    They had to brave scorching water temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius!

  • Lava

    The daredevils said that one of the biggest dangers was the toxic steam produced when the lava comes into contact with the water: 'You could hear the sound of the lava hissing as it hit the ocean. It was out of this world,' said Ben.