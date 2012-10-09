Pictures: Northern Lights over the UK
Check out these amazing photos of the northern lights over the UK.
The northern lights returned to UK skies on Monday as parts of Scotland, Northern England and Northern Ireland lit up. This picture was taken from Perthshire in Scotland just before midnight.
Solar storms caused by a flare erupting from the sun and heading into earth's atmosphere cause the northern lights. This picture was taken in Northern Scotland near Inverness.
When the solar flare collides with the magnetic fields at the North and South Poles, it makes parts of the sky illumate. This picture was taken in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.
The solar storm isn't dangerous to us but it can interfere with aircraft and satellites, meaning NASA and air traffic controllers are on alert when it happens. The sky was illuminated above Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire in this picture.
The northern lights are more commonly known as the Aurora Borealis. Lots of people were out watching the colourful lights and attempting to capture the night skies on their cameras. This amazing picture was taken over the Isle of Mull in Scotland.
The shore of Loch Lomond in Scotland looked mystical when the northern lights lit up the night sky.
Green light shone over Oban in Scotland at 10pm.
The northern lights were still able to be seen early this morning in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.