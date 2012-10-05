Cute animal pictures may improve concentration
Look at the cute dog above for a few moments before you read this... Do you feel like you can concentrate better now?
Well, scientists in Japan reckon that seeing pictures of sweet-looking animals may help to improve your focus.
They found that people who were shown pictures of cute baby animals did better in experiments than people shown not-so-cute ones.
The first test was an Operation-style board game task, the second involved looking for numbers on grids.
There was also a third experiment, where people had to identify a letter that flashed quickly on a screen.
The cute group's performance did not improve in this test, which suggests cute animals only have an effect on concentration and not mental ability.
The study was done by a team at Hiroshima University in Japan.
Japanese people are well known for their love of cute things, such as Hello Kitty and Pokemon, which are nicknamed "Kawaii" in the country.