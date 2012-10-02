Is this the latest watersport craze?
Ever wondered what you could make if you mixed a jet-ski and a jet-pack?
Well watersports fans in Australia have the answer for you - it's called Flyboarding!
The piece of kit is strapped to the users feet and has two powerful hoses which are connected to a jet-ski.
Flyboarders reckon the device allows you to dive into the water just like a dolphin and can send you ten metres up into the air.
But if you want a go you better start saving now, they cost around £7000.