Is this the latest watersport craze?

Ever wondered what you could make if you mixed a jet-ski and a jet-pack?

Well watersports fans in Australia have the answer for you - it's called Flyboarding!

The piece of kit is strapped to the users feet and has two powerful hoses which are connected to a jet-ski.

Flyboarders reckon the device allows you to dive into the water just like a dolphin and can send you ten metres up into the air.

But if you want a go you better start saving now, they cost around £7000.