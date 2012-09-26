Video: Parts of Scotland are covered in foam
We've had a lot of crazy weather this week, but the people of Aberdeen have been experiencing some stranger than most.
High winds sweeping the country forced foam from the North Sea onto Aberdeen's Footdee area.
The white liquid left cars, streets and houses looking as if they had been hit by a sudden snow storm.
A Marine Scotland spokesman said: "Sea foam is created by the interaction of sea water movement and plant plankton.