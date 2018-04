Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch Clare Balding chat to Leah

Clare Balding was one of the biggest stars of the Olympics and Paralympics - and she wasn't even an athlete!

Leah caught up with her to discuss the new book that describes her unusual childhood.

Clare tells Leah about the time she thought she was a dog, and an embarrassing incident with Her Majesty The Queen!

Watch the video to see Clare chat to Leah.