World's oldest paper girl

It's a good way to earn extra money but can you imagine having a paper round when you're in your eighties?

Well Joyce Pugh from Wales enjoys it so much she's still doing it at 81 years old and is officially the oldest paper girl in the world.

The gran says she does it because "you just get out and about and meet people and it's good exercise for you."

So far, she's clocked up a massive 10,000 miles on her bike that she uses to deliver the papers.

Check out the clip above to see Joyce in action...