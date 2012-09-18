Pictures: What can you find in a pond?
The wildlife charity Pond Conservation wants England and Wales to have a million ponds to get more wildlife and plant life growing.
The wildlife charity Pond Conservation wants to create massive numbers of new ponds across England and Wales to make a total of one million. Pond expert Dr Jeremy Biggs says: "There are already half-a-million ponds in the UK - that means we only have to create another half-a-million."
Ponds are attractive in winter as well as summer! But campaigners say most of the UK's ponds are polluted from unclean water that runs into them and by chemicals from farms, and they want that to change.
Ponds are better than any other habitat for biodiversity - that's when a wide range of wildlife and plants can survive and grow. Pond Conservation say it is so hard to clean a polluted pond that it's better to start afresh with new ponds made from rainwater.
People who own land with ponds are allowed to apply to get money to improve them. The ponds have to have clean water. They must not be used by domestic animals like dogs, for feeding ducks or breeding fish. The plan is to get creatures like these common frogs breeding in ponds again.
This Great Crested Newt is a protected species in the UK. Ponds are the perfect places for newts like these, and the larvae they eat, to breed.
This is a dragonfly that you can see around freshwater ponds in the UK. It's called a male broad-bodied chaser. If the pond experts' plan works, we'll see many more of these.
And underneath the water - when it's fresh and not polluted - you can find tiny creatures like these water snails. Baby frogs can grow there, and it can also be a home for snakes and fish.
Dr Biggs said ponds "really are the most wonderful habitat for wildlife." He's hoping that making half a million more ponds will give us more chances to see bugs like this Pond Skater, as well as millions of plants and other wildlife.