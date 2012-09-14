Obese elephants in India to lose weight

Elephants are known for being big - but officials in India say they have a problem with some of theirs being obese.

Almost all the elephants kept in temples in the state of Tamil Nadu have been found to be pretty overweight.

In parts of India, the animals are kept in temples for religious reasons - taking part in ceremonies and festivals.

Their owners are now working with vets to try and help them slim down.

In the wild, elephants eat up to 200 different kinds of food including fruits, flowers, roots and branches, but in captivity they don't each such a wide variety.

Experts say the problems have come because the elephants are eating the wrong types of food. Things like rice, salt and sugar blocks mean they have piled on the pounds.