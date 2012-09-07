GB swimmer Josef Craig wins 400m gold in world record

Image copyright Allsport/getty images

Fifteen-year-old swimmer Josef Craig has become GB's youngest Paralympic gold medallist of London 2012.

The schoolboy from South Shields won the 400m freestyle S7 gold on Thursday evening in the Aquatics Centre.

He did it in style too - Craig finished in four minutes 42.81 seconds to smash his own world record, which he set during his heat earlier that day!

The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, said: "I was quite shocked when I looked around and saw the time."

He added: "It means more than anything in the world. It's the happiest day of my life."