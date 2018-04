A duet between Carly Rae Jepsen and Justin Bieber has been described by Carly as "magic".

The song is called Beautiful and appears on her new album, Kiss, which is out on 17 September.

Carly, who's Canadian, told Radio 1's Newsbeat that recording the album had been "the project of my life."

Her first hit Call Me Maybe sold over seven million copies around the world.