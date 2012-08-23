Chelsea beat Reading 4-2 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea beat Reading 4-2 on Wednesday night after a wobbly start.

At one point it looked like the Royals would beat the current European champs but they managed to take back control of the game.

A penalty from Frank Lampard put the home side ahead but Reading quickly went 2-1 up.

The away side soon ran out of luck as Gary Cahill's shot brought the score level.

The Blues secured their 3 points with two more goals by Fernando Torres and Branislav Ivanovic.

After the match manager Roberto Di Matteo said, "We are very pleased with six points after two games."

