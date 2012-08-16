Sepp Blatter hopes 'special handshake' can beat racism

Media playback is unsupported on your device Sepp Blatter shows Ore his special handshake

Football has been making headlines for the wrong reasons lately, after a number of high-profile racism incidents.

Ore has been investigating the state of racism in football for a special Newsround report.

He met the President of Fifa, Sepp Blatter, who said racism "has to be kicked out" of football.

Mr Blatter says he hopes for a time when there is 'zero tolerance' of racism in football - and he demonstrates his idea for a 'special handshake' that he believes can help combat the problem.

Back in November 2011, Mr Blatter mentioned that he felt a handshake was a good way of settling incidents on the pitch.

"There is no racism [on the field], but maybe there is a word or gesture that is not correct," he told CNN. "The one affected by this should say this is a game and shake hands."

He later said his comments had been misunderstood, saying in a statement: "I would like to make it very clear, I am committed to the fight against racism and any type of discrimination in football and in society."

