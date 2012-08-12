GB gymnasts on relaxing after bronze medal win

Media playback is unsupported on your device Gymnasts Kristian Thomas and Daniel Purvis chat to Leah

How do you relax after winning an Olympic medal?

GB gymnasts Kristian Thomas and Daniel Purvis were in the fivesome that won bronze in the team event.

Since their medal success, Daniel says he's been chilling and watching as much athletics as possible - lucky Kristian even got to see Usain Bolt's 200m final.

Dan has also been tucking into junk food again!

Kristian's been hanging out with Olympic legends - he bumped into cycling superstar Sir Chris Hoy in the lift in the athletes' village!

He's also got not one, but two, holidays planned - well deserved, we say!

Watch Leah's interview for all that and how the guys feel about inspiring more boys to get into gymnastics.