David Rudisha breaks 800m world record in Olympic final

Kenya's David Rudisha has broken the 800m world record while winning gold at the London 2012 Olympics Games.

The runner lead from the front to record the fastest ever time for two laps of the track - 1:40.91.

18-year-old Nijel Amos from Botswana took silver, with another teenager, Kenya's Timothy Kitum, grabbing bronze.

It was the first time the 23-year-old had ever reached an Olympic final and was first athlete to set a new world record on the track at the London Games.