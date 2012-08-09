Olympic BMX rider Brooke Crain's spectacular crash

An American BMX rider had a spectacular crash during a race at the Olympic event on Wednesday.

19 year old Brooke Crain was near the final stretch when she clipped her back wheel and flew over the handle bars.

But she wasn't hurt and after getting her breath back she said: "I'm feeling fine. I got the wind knocked out of me and a bit of a bruised thigh, but I'm feeling fine."

Brooke was a late replacement in the US BMX Olympic team after another girl injured herself.

She wasn't the only person to crash on Wednesday. Latvian rider Edzus Treimanis fell on the track at the same place.

