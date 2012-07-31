One Direction, JLS and Leona star in X Factor ad

Image copyright ITV/TALKBACKTHAMES

This year's X Factor is only weeks away and ITV have posted a video online to promote it.

In the clip, previous winners Leona Lewis, Alexandra Burke and Little Mix say how the show changed their lives.

Also featured are JLS, Olly Murs and One Direction who didn't win the competition but still went on to achieve success.

Louis, Gary and Tulisa will be joined by Nicole Scherzinger when the show returns in August.

Not everybody is happy with the trailer. Shayne Ward, who won in 2005, is annoyed he wasn't invited to appear.

He wrote on Twitter: "It's like I'm being erased slowly from their history. Pathetic really."