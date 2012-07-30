Olympic Memories: Keri-Anne Payne's first Olympic medal

Media playback is unsupported on your device Keri-Anne remembers the day she won silver...

Some of the country's best athletes have been telling Newsround what it's like to be part of the biggest sporting event in the world, the Olympic Games.

Beijing 2008 was swimmer Keri-Anne Payne's first ever Olympics. She competed in the 10 kilometre open water race and grabbed herself a silver medal.

But Keri-Anne was really nervous the day before and couldn't get much sleep. What's more she had to wake up at 4am to eat breakfast so she had enough energy for her race - which would be two hours long!

Watch Keri-Anne's interview to hear more about the day she won herself an Olympic medal!