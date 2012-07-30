Team GB footballers beat UAE 3-1 at Wembley

Image copyright Getty Images

Great Britain beat UAE 3-1, meaning they only need a draw against Uruguay in their final group game to take them through to the quarter-finals.

Captain Ryan Giggs headed the opener and Tom Cleverley hit the post as GB led at the break.

Rashed Eisa equalised and for a while it looked like UAE would spoil the party.

But substitute Scott Sinclair scored a minute after coming on and Daniel Sturridge's sealed the win with a chip.

Stuart Pearce's side now play Uruguay in their final group game on Wednesday.

The Uruguayans were one of the pre-tournament favourites, but they lost 2-0 by 10-man Senegal at Wembley earlier in the day.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Super subs Daniel Sturridge and Scott Sinclair sealed the win for Team GB

"I think Uruguay are still favourites in our group." said GB boss Stuart Pearce.

"It is an instant knockout situation, there is all to play for and that makes it even more exciting."