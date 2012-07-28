Amazing pictures of the London 2012 opening ceremony
Check out more amazing pictures from the London 2012 opening ceremony.
We were told the London 2012 opening ceremony would be the greatest show on earth...
And they definitely didn't disappoint! The three-hour long show was watched by millions around the world.
The theme of the ceremony was the "Isles of Wonder" and it started with a scene from the English countryside.
The ceremony's creator Danny Boyle wanted to show how Britain has changed over time, like this scene from the Industrial Revolution.
Harry Potter author J.K Rowling read a children's story as part of the ceremony - not that the show needed anymore magic!
A big section of the show celebrated all of the amazing children's stories which have been written in the UK which included this guy, Lord Voldermort!
Kids played a big role in the ceremony. These guys performed as part of a piece about the famous Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.
David Beckham had a starring role too, he took the Olympic flame on a James Bond style journey down the river Thames on a speed boat!
We were promised to see the best of British and it didn't get much better than seeing a stunt James Bond and Queen parachute out of a helicopter.
Super cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was given the honour of carrying the flag for Team GB.
One of the big surprises was that seven young athletes were picked to light the Olympic cauldron. Organisers hope that it will help to inspire a future generation to get into sport.
The Olympic cauldron was made up of 204 copper petals, one to represent each country taking part.