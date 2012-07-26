Largest space experiment ever seeks secrets of universe

Image copyright NASA

A machine sent into space that detects cosmic rays could give us clues about how the universe was made and what it's made from.

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) is part of the largest space experiment ever.

It watches the activity of cosmic rays in space and has already found 18 billion bits of information.

The machine contains a specially designed magnet which bends the cosmic rays onto a series of detectors.

Scientists then study the detectors to try and find out what the rays are made of.

They're so keen to find out what exactly the universe if made from, they've got six scientists watching what is whizzing through the AMS 24 hours a day.