Sharpest ever images of the Sun's atmosphere revealed

Scientists have captured the highest quality images ever achieved of the Sun's outer atmosphere.

The pictures are from the Hi-C, a brand new high definition rocket telescope, launched on 11th July in the USA.

It's hoped the super-sharp pictures will help us learn more about sun spots and the way they affect us here on Earth.

The telescope is a collaborative project between the University of Central Lancashire, NASA and the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.