Pictures: The 2012 Tour de France
Newsround looks back at the highs and lows of the 2012 Tour de France.
-
Cyclist Bradley Wiggins has made history by becoming the first ever British winner of the Tour de France. Thousands of British fans turned up to see the triple Olympic champion cross the finish line on the Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday afternoon.
-
Bradley wasn't alone when he finished the race - here he is riding with his son who has a matching miniature bike!
-
As well as a smashing trophy, Bradley got a bunch of flowers and a cuddly lion to celebrate his win.
-
The race didn't go without a hitch. A spectator scattered nails on the course and 30 riders had to stop to repair punctures to their tyres, including the defending champion Cadel Evans.
-
Bradley was born in Ghent in Belgium, but grew up in London near to the Herne Hill Velodrome, where he started racing at the age of 12. Here's Bradley showing off his first ever bike when he was aged just 2.
-
Different coloured jerseys are given to cyclists - green for the best sprinter, white to the best young rider and yellow for the race leader. The snazzy red and white spotty jersey is for the cyclist that performs best on the uphill stages.
-
Not everybody completed the race. Cyclist Frank Schleck from Luxembourg pulled out after he failed a drugs test.
-
Here's Bradley kissing his trophy. He'll have to make room on his trophy shelf - he's already won three Olympic gold medals and seven World Championship titles - and he's hoping for another gold at London 2012.