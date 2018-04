Media playback is unsupported on your device Hayley meets the Australian swim team

Lots of the athletes competing in the Olympics have arrived in Britain and are busy training at schools and sports centres around the country.

We've got loads of messages from you guys saying you've spotted them training.

Australia has always been amazing in the Olympic pool - they are the second most successful country ever winning 58 golds in total!

Hayley caught up with the Australian swim team when they turned up at a school swimming gala in Manchester.