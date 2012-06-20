World leaders discuss the planet's future

Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch Hayley's report from the Isle of Man

The future of the planet is being discussed at a meeting in Rio in Brazil.

It marks 20 years since world leaders agreed to tackle global warming by cutting down on the amount of waste they produce.

Many people think these promises haven't been kept and more needs to be done to reduce our impact on the world.

Hayley's been to the Isle of Man to see how environmental changes are effecting them and if anything has changed.

The Isle of Man has to cope with the same problems as the UK but because it's much smaller they can feel a lot closer to home.