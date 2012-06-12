70 years since Anne Frank received her diary

Image copyright Getty Images

It's 70 years since Anne Frank received her famous diary as a 13th birthday present.

Anne was a Jewish victim of the Holocaust during World War II. She left behind a diary that's been read by millions of people across the world.

The Anne Frank Trust are calling on young people to mark the day, 12 June, by reflecting for a minute on Anne's story.

The diary was first published in 1947 by Anne's father, who survived the war.

Anne and her family lived in the Netherlands and went into hiding from the Nazis.

She lived for two years in a secret attic apartment but was eventually discovered in a raid.

She died in a concentration camp in 1945, just before her 16th birthday.

Three weeks before her arrest, Anne wrote: "I hear the approaching thunder that, one day, will destroy us..."

"I feel the suffering of millions. And yet, when I look up into the sky, I somehow feel that everything will change for the better, that this cruelty too will end, that peace and tranquillity will return once more."