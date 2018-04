You'll have seen the Jubilee flypast over Buckingham Palace, but now you can get the pilot's view too.

Cameras on board the Lancaster bombers and Spitfires, that took part in the special display, captured the event from up in the sky.

The amazing footage shows them flying over London and over the thousands of well-wishers lined up in front of the Queen's home.

The crews in the planes definitely got a great view!