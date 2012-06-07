Euro 2012 team guide - Germany

Learn everything you need to know about Euro 2012 team Germany in this handy Newsround guide.

FIFA Ranking

2

European Championship Wins

3 - 1972, 1980 and 1996

Nickname

Die Mannschaft (National Team)

National Anthem

'The Song of Germany' - Rubbish title, absolute barnstormer of an anthem. Look forward to this one, it's a real crowd pleaser!

Coach

Joachim Low

Key Players

Image copyright AFP/getty images

Mesut Ozil (Midfielder, Real Madrid)

Ozil adds flair to Germany's midfield.

He tore England apart at the World Cup in 2010.

Since then, magical Mesut has gone from strength to strength at Real Madrid.

So expect more of the same from this Madrid midfield maestro!

Greatest Euro moment

Winning the trophy with a Golden Goal at Wembley in 1996.

Tournament Chances

Germany are one of the favourites, and won every game in qualifying. They have an amazing number of brilliant, technical young players. They got to the final of the last Euros and the World Cup semi-final in 2010. Could they go better this time?

Can England beat them?

No, and definitely not on penalties.