Flypast ends Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace

After a carriage procession through the centre of London, The Queen watched a dramatic flypast at Buckingham Palace.

The 1902 State Landau carriage carried the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall along The Mall.

Two carriages followed with other members of the royal family including Harry, William and Kate.

The procession was lined by members of the armed forces and the Kings Troop fired a 60-gun salute.

After arriving at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family appeared on the balcony and watched an RAF flypast.

The events bring the Queen's official Jubilee celebrations to an end.